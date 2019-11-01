WCSU, FBI investigating after hate-filled flyers were distributed on campus

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — School officials at Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) are investigating after hate-filled flyers were distributed on university property on Thursday night.

WCSU President Dr. John B. Clark said the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Connecticut State Police, and Danbury Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage to track down those who gave out the flyers.

He did not comment on what the flyers exactly said.

Clark released a statement on Friday which read in part:

“Have no doubt that we are treating this as an attack on our university community and making every effort to see that those responsible are caught and properly punished. I am fully committed to the absolutely necessary goal this does not happen again. We must be ever vigilant to protect our university against these hateful attacks.”

School officials said they are aware that the incident could have been the work of outside agitators. However, Clark said the university will take full action “against such virulent attacks and take action against these individual(s). “

The person(s) involved will be subject to “severest disciplinary actions, including dismissal as well as possible civil and criminal actions.”

“I am both shocked and immensely saddened about this sick and outrageous behavior, especially since our university has worked so hard to be a warm, diverse and caring community for all, no matter their race, color, gender, sexual orientation/identification, disability and age,” Clark said. “All members of our community should feel comfortable, safe and secure at the university. Indeed, we all should feel that WCSU is our second home.”

Those with any information are asked to contact University Police at (203) 837-9300. Clark said all personal information will be kept private.

The incident came weeks after students at two University of Connecticut students were arrested for allegedly making racial slurs in the parking lot of Charter Oak Apartments.