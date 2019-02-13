Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. - FILE -

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - A fire has destroyed a building in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

According to officials, the flames broke out at a structure at 137 Madison Avenue.

Fire crews stated that the building was not salvageable, but added that no injuries were reported.

At this time, there is no word on how the fire started or on what might have caused it.

Crews from Trumbull, Fairfield and Stratford provided mutual aid to the Bridgeport firefighters.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.