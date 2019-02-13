Fairfield

Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building

By:

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 02:14 PM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 02:14 PM EST

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - A fire has destroyed a building in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

According to officials, the flames broke out at a structure at 137 Madison Avenue.

Fire crews stated that the building was not salvageable, but added that no injuries were reported.

At this time, there is no word on how the fire started or on what might have caused it.

Crews from Trumbull, Fairfield and Stratford provided mutual aid to the Bridgeport firefighters.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center