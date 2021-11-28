Westport FD: Shed fire that spread to neighboring homes under investigation

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews battled a shed fire that impacted surrounding homes in Westport Sunday morning.

Westport Fire Department was called to a shed fire on Plover Lane around 10:38 a.m. Four engines, a ladder truck, and a shift commander were dispatched. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called to the scene and for station coverage.

Initial reports said the shed was located next to the house. Arriving units reported a fully involved shed only 10 feet from two neighboring homes.

The fire department said it appeared the fire was extending to the outside of both homes.

Additional personnel were called to help extinguish the flames and check the homes for any residents still inside.

The fire department reported, “Quick action by firefighters allowed for a rapid extinguishment of all visible fire. The fire was confined to the exterior of both houses and the shed.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries to civilians or fire personnel were reported.