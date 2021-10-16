Westport Fire Department extinguishes fire on Post Road

WESTPORT Conn. (WTNH) — The Westport Fire Department responded to a scene for a commercial automatic fire alarm early Saturday morning.

At 6:07 a.m., Westport Fire was dispatched to 246 Post Road East on alerts of a fire alarm.

The assignment was upgraded to a structure fire upon arrival when the Shift Commander reported smoke in one of the storefronts.

The first two arriving companies were able to locate and distinguish the fire quickly. No additional fire was found afterward following an extensive search and overhaul of the building.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire as accidental. No injuries were reported.

The Westport Fire Department would like to remind the public that smoke detectors save lives and property, candles should never be left unattended, and everyone should have an exit plan in the event of an emergency.