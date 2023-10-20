WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Heads up for drivers traveling along I-95 in Westport. There will be “severe restrictions” due to a bridge lateral slide project getting underway on Friday.

The first bridge lateral slide, which is part of the I-95 Norwalk Westport Project, will begin on the northbound side of the I-95 bridge over Saugatuck Avenue. This will begin Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. and go until Oct. 23 at 6 a.m.

Officials said the highway will be “severely restricted” to two lanes while crews are working on the bridge.

Photo Courtesy: Connecticut Department of Transportation

News 8 spoke with a CTDOT Spokesperson, Josh Morgan, who says this is the first of two phases for the bridge replacement project.

“We’re in the middle of a bridge replacement and roadway safety improvement project in Westport and Norwalk along I-95. Part of that project is replacing the bridge on I-95 over Saugatuck Ave. so we’re gonna do that in 2 phases,” Morgan explained. “The first phase coming this weekend, what we’re doing is accelerated bridge construction, people who have traveled that area will notice two bridges being built directly adjacent to the highway. This weekend we will be closing I-95 northbound, removing that bridge and sliding in this brand-new bridge. So we’re gonna be replacing a whole bridge in a weekend which would usually take 12 months or so if we were doing this as a stage construction project.”

The second bridge lateral slide scheduled for the southbound side of the bridge will take place from Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. until Nov. 6 at 6 a.m.

Learn more about this weekend’s lateral bridge shift and the I-95 Norwalk Westport Project here.