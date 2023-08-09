Benjamin Cohen, 21, of Westport, is seen among the Jan. 6, 2021 rioters at the U.S. Capitol (Source: U.S. Department of Justice)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old Westport man is facing multiple charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2012 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Benjamin Cohen was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. He is facing misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings.

Footage shows him “making physical contact”‘ with a group of officers, according to officials. He is accused of pushing and shoving them. He then rushed officers, shoving and hitting them with his hands.

He’s later seen on video yelling “Our House,” according to officials.

Other footage shows his entering the Lower West Terrace tunnel and joining others against a police line, which then pushed against officers.

He was seen about 20 minutes later rinsing his eyes after being sprayed by officers, according to officials. He was also seen inside an office in the Capitol building near a broken window.