WESTPORT PD: one person with serious injuries after crash on Bulkley Ave.

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A two vehicle crash on Tuesday night has one person in the hospital with serious injuries, according to Westport Police.

At 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, a crash was reported at the intersection of Post Road East at Bulkley Avenue. A collision happened between a car and motor scooter. The operator of the scooter was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

Bulkley Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Westport Police are currently investigating this crash with the assistance of Fairfield Police. The car operator is currently cooperating in this investigation.