Westport PD testing ‘pandemic drone’ to monitor social distancing, health issues around town

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport was one of the first towns to be struck by the COVID-19 pandemic in Connecticut. Now, the police department is testing a “pandemic drone” that measures social distancing and can detect fevers, heart rate and other vital signs.

But some protesters worry that is could be an invasion of privacy.

“This is about what type of society we want to live in,” said Michael Picard, of South Windsor.

He and three other protesters held signs in front of the Westport Police Department on Wednesday.

According to Draganfly, the Canadian-based company that developed the drone, the machine can measure whether people are social distancing down to how far apart they stand.

Anything closer than six feet and green circles that highlight and surround individuals turn bright red. The drones are also able to sense breathing and heart rates, detect coughing and even fever. One test flight showed the drone flying above Trader Joe’s on Post Road East.

“I’m absolutely very sensitive to privacy issues,” said Police Chief Foti Koskinas. “There shouldn’t be a police chief or anybody who’s sitting in my seat with everything that’s going on right now, not looking for a way to do things differently.”

Koskinas said the drone, which is part of a pilot program, can help officers assess areas where they may need to beef up police presence. Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell insists the data is collected anonymously.

“The system is designed to provide health monitoring data and to be able to give us better data to make more clear decisions,” he said.

Though Westport is one of the earliest adopters of the new technology, in mid-April, Meriden began using a standard police drone to monitor social distancing in Hubbard Park. That move was met with mixed reviews.

“When government uses drones to surveil its own people, you know we live in a police state,” said protester Picard.

Policing experts said while privacy is part of the testing phase for this new project, it might take high tech to begin safely reopening cities and towns.

“All of those concerns need to be part of the assessment of whether this technology can help us in the future,” said former Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara. “But doing nothing and not exploring technology is not an option. We have to look at better ways in which we can avoid just shutting down our entire society.”

Westport police said officers be testing the pandemic drone for about three months before they decide whether or not to add it to their permanent toolbox.