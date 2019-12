WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Westport Police Department is going green, adding a Tesla to its fleet of cop cars.

It’s the first Tesla Model 3 police car in Connecticut.

The fully electric car can go about 300 miles in between charges.

Photo: Westport Police Department

Right now, it’s being geared up with all the police equipment it will need.

It should be on the road by the end of January.

The police chief says while the Tesla costs more than a normal police car, he expects to make up that money in gas and maintenance savings.