Westport police find $110k in cash during drug arrest Over $100,000 in cash was recovered in this drug bust (Photo: Westport Police) [ + - ] (Photo: Westport Police) [ + - ] Ecstasy tablets recovered in this drug bust (Photo: Westport Police) [ + - ] Video

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - Westport police discovered a large amount of cash as well as marijuana and ecstasy pills during a drug arrest early Saturday morning.

According to Westport police, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a hardware store at 1:30 a.m., long after the store closed for the night. As police approached, they saw one woman and two men inside of the car, when another woman, later identified as 30-year-old Ninifa Ruiz, of Everett, Massachusetts, emerged from behind the building.

Officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car, and backup officers were called in to assist. Police said the woman inside of the car, who was not identified, had a small amount of marijuana in her possession, and was issued an infraction. A police canine searched the car, and Ruiz was later found to be in possession of ecstasy pills.

A search of the vehicle found $110,000 in cash inside of a backpack. None of the people in car claimed ownership of the backpack, or the cash inside it. Police said that no one would offer any explanation for having that high amount of cash in the car with them.

Ruiz was taken into custody, and officers seized the ecstasy pills and backpack full of cash. Ruiz was charged with sale of a hallucinogen and possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a $7,500 bond, and is due in Norwalk Superior Court on October 16.