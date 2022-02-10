WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Westport Police Department is investigating an accident involving a stolen car on Thursday.

Police responded to 285 Post Rd. E on a report of a stolen vehicle around 7:40 a.m. The car owner told police he parked his car in a lot at 7 a.m. and when he returned 40 minutes later, it was gone. The car was left unlocked and a key fob inside was stolen, police said.

While police were responding to the incident, the Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding an accident in the parking lot of 500 Post Rd. E. Police determined that the stolen vehicle was the same car involved in the accident.

When officers arrived to the scene of the accident, the stolen car was no longer occupied. Although K-9s from both Darien and Norwalk assisted in an area search, no suspects were found, according to police.

During the incident, police received a separate report of a wallet stolen from a different vehicle at 400 Post Rd. E. Police said the car had been left unlocked.

Westport Police are currently investigating both incidents and encourage the public to remember the importance of locking your vehicle at all times. Police also warn not to intervene during a car burglary, as the suspect could be armed. Instead, police urge witnesses to notify police immediately.