Westport teen creates website for finding lifeguards

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–Thanks to a Westport teen, people with swimming pools have a new resource.

16-year-old Daria Maya has grown up loving the water. “Basically my whole life has revolved around a pool,” she said.

But she also noticed a need for water safety awareness, ao she took matters into her own hands and started a website called WeLifeguard.com.

“Our main goal is water safety and that’s the most important thing,” Maya said.

WeLifeguard.com is an online directory of lifeguards for hire. The site sets up lifeguards with families that request one. It’s a free service — the party host simply pays the lifeguard.

“It’s definitely important to hire a lifeguard for your party to make sure that everyone’s safe,” said Maya, who also works as a lifeguard, “because not always the parents are watching so to have an extra eye is really important.” Even with the best intentions, it only takes seconds for a tragedy to happen.

Maya said when she was younger, she had witnessed close calls at pool parties. “I think that stuck with me,” she said, “and even when I’m personally lifeguarding, I keep that in mind, to make sure that I’m on top of everything and really surveying the pool.”

It took Daria months to build the the site. It launched this summer focusing on Fairfield County but she’s ready to see the site grow.

“The response has been really great,” she said, “we’re looking to expand throughout other parts of Connecticut and even other states.”

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.