Who is Jennifer Dulos? Missing New Canaan mother gone 8 months; main suspect dead

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jennifer Farber Dulos, New Canaan mother of five, disappeared in May 2019 and is presumed dead. Her body has not been found, but her estranged — now-deceased — husband, Fotis Dulos, has been charged in her kidnapping and murder.

RELATED: Tracking Jennifer Dulos: An inside look at her disappearance, evidence that landed Fotis Dulos in jail

Jennifer’s family’s spokesperson, Carrie Luft released a statement Thursday following the death of Dulos, saying in part: “This is a horrific tragedy all around.”

No one could ever imagine what would happen to this mother of five.

Long before the life of Jennifer took such a tragic turn, she was described as bright, funny, and smart. She graduated from Brown University with honors and got a Master’s Degree from New York University. She grew up in New York City and has one sister.

RELATED: Uncovered blog post written by Jennifer Dulos reveals long-time fear she felt toward husband, Fotis Dulos

She married Dulos in Manhattan in 2004; she was his second wife. The couple moved to Farmington where they had five children including two sets of twins. As a stay-at-home mom, Jennifer wrote a blog called “Five-Makes-Seven.”

Jennifer and Dulos split up and were going through a contentious divorce when she disappeared. She had moved out with her children to a home in New Canaan.

Following Jennifer’s disappearance, friends and family rallied around her children and stayed vigilant about trying to find her. Luft became the Farber family’s spokesperson.

“I and her friends and her family and anyone who has ever met Jennifer knows she would not ever disappear voluntarily…She is very gracious and gentle and thoughtful and she cares deeply for her children.” – Carrie Luft, Farber family spokesperson

Days turned into weeks and Jennifer remained missing. There were vigils in her honor. Prayers were raised at a church in New Canaan.

“When one of our own goes missing, it affects the entire community.” – Father Robert Kinnally, St. Aloysius Church

Connecticut businesses tried to help, too, by putting up flyers trying to find her.

Sky Mercede, the co-owner of Forever Sweet Bakery, said he just had to do something because the story deeply upset him. He teamed up with a pizzeria in his town and in New Canaan, plastering her photo on pizza boxes.

“We need to come together as one to try to help resolve this because there’s five children involved. – Sky Mercede, co-owner Forever Sweet Bakery

The children are — and have been — living with their maternal grandmother, Gloria Farber, in New York City. They have been kept out of sight throughout this unimaginable ordeal.

Candles continue to glow at the memorial for Jennifer just steps away from what was Dulos’s Farmington home.