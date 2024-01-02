WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Wilton man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing his uncle’s dog in August, according to police.

23-year-old Domenico Zaccone was arrested and is charged with first-degree malicious wounding and killing of an animal.

Police said officers learned while responding to a call on Own Home Avenue that Zaccone may have been responsible for the disappearance and killing of his uncle’s 3-year-old German Shepard, Paco.

After an investigation, police found Paco and said that he was brutally killed and concealed in a wooden area near the home. Zaccone told police that Paco had attacked him and that he decided to put the dog down.

Zaccone was held on a $50,000 bond.

