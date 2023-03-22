WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Wilton was arrested on Tuesday for the homicide of his father’s neighbor.

Wilton police responded to a home on Patrick Lane after a witness noticed his neighbor being assaulted outside his window. The witness said the suspect appeared to resemble his son, 31-year-old Sebastian Andrews.

Police located the victim, 39-year-old Arinzechukwu Ukachukwu, dead in the detached garage of his property. He appeared to have died due to multiple stab wounds, police said.

Officers established a perimeter around the suspect’s residence on Indian Hill Road. Andrews eventually came outside of the house and was taken into custody.

Andrews was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is due in court on Wednesday.

