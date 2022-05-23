WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested by Wilton police after trespassing into a private school program on Thursday.

The Wilton Public School reported a Black man walked in through the front door while students were in class Thursday morning, during their Genesis Program. Reports say that employees asked him to leave the building when they found him inside and realized he was not staff or a student.

The man did not leave, and officials say he strolled through the building.

When he eventually left, reports say the man remained on school property by walking towards the rear of the building.

Officers said they were dispatched to the area and made contact with the suspect, who gave them a fake name. The suspect has since been correctly identified as Charlton Anthony White, 26, of Danbury.

When officers confronted White with his fake name and date of birth, reports say he resisted and tried to run from the officers. He was located again by investigators behind the Village Market and was taken into custody without any further incidents.

White was discovered to have three existing warrants for his arrest sent out by Danbury police while in custody, and he is now being held by the Wilton Police Department.