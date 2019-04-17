Wilton police investigate breach of peace incident at Stop & Shop

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Stop & Shop workers continue their strike into day seven, and things are getting intense.

A Bridgeport woman was issued a misdemeanor for breach of peace following an incident at Stop & Shop on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, around 12:30 p.m., units responded to a disturbance in front of the store at 5 River Road between striking employees and a customer.

At the scene, police learned that a woman got into a verbal altercation with the protesting employees.

Authorities said the woman became angry when she was being recorded on video by one of the protesters.

Related Content: Stop & Shop workers go to sixth day on strike

The woman then allegedly grabbed a phone out of the protester's hand and yelled at them.

The woman was removed from the premises and issued a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace in the second degree.

She has been issued a court date of April 30th.

No injuries were reported during the altercation.