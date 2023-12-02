NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing a man in the leg in Norwalk, police said.

Police arrested Yessica Paola Jiminez, 49, of Seymour for an alleged domestic violence stabbing.

According to police, officers responded to a person with a leg injury at 4:24 p.m. in a parking lot on Connecticut Avenue. Police found that the victim was stabbed in the left thigh area while in the car with the suspect.

The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of his injuries while officers began to look for the suspect.

Police located the suspect and charged her with first-degree assault. Jiminez is being held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on Dec. 4.