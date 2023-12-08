NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman allegedly bit a police officer during an arrest on Tuesday in Norwalk, according to authorities.



Norwalk police responded to the report of a disturbance at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. An investigation revealed a suspect identified as Tanaka Firmin punched a victim in the chest and threw bottles and cans at them.



Police said Firmin then threatened the victim. When officers went to place her under arrest, Firmin resisted and bit an officer on his left forearm, police said.



The officer received treatment for his injuries at Norwalk Hospital, according to police.

Firmin was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening and assault of public safety personnel.



She was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday and held on a $100,000 bond.