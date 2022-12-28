35-year-old Kristin Allen from New York (Photo provided by state police)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested a woman for a stabbing incident at a rest stop off I-95 on Monday.

Troopers responded to the northbound rest area in Fairfield to locate a woman involved in a stabbing incident. The woman, who police identified as 35-year-old Kristin Allen from New York, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant.

Allen was charged with assault in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Her bond was set at $100,000 and she is currently being held at the York Correctional Facility.