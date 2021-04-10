Woman charged after abandoning her child in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield woman is charged after dropping her child off alone in the streets of Bridgeport.

Shortly after 5:40 p.m. on March 31, police were dispatched to the area of Burroughs Street & East Main Street on the report of a child being dropped off, alone in the street, in the rain.

Police described the child as a Black male, approximately 5-years-old, with disabilities. Police identified the child as “Prince.”

Police located the child on Burroughs Street and he is safe in the care of the state Department of Children and Families.

Police identified the biological mother of Prince as 41-year-old Sharon Williams of Fairfield Connecticut. Williams was arrested Friday and received several charges:

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Cruelty to Persons

Abandonment of a Child Under the Age of 6

Leaving a Child Under 12 Unsupervised

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

Bond is set to $250,000 and Williams is scheduled to appear in court April 12.