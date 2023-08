STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has died after a hit-and-run Thursday in Stratford.

According to police, officers responded to Lordship Blvd. after a report of a vehicle striking the woman. Police say the vehicle was then later found in Bridgeport.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Daniel Comacho of Bridgeport, was taken into custody and has been charged with operating under the influence.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.