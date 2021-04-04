Woman found dead in Stamford apartment; PD investigating as homicide

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in her apartment in Stamford Friday.

Stamford Police say, around 9 p.m. Friday they were called to 48 Manor Street for a welfare check. They say, friends of Denise McLaughlin, 50, became concerned after attempting to call her for several days without contact.

Police found McLaughlin’s body in her first-floor apartment Friday during their welfare check.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police ask anyone who may know anything about this case to call them 203-977-4414.