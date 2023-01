STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 55-year-old woman received serious injuries after falling through a hole on the Devon Bridge and landing on a construction barge on the Housatonic River 50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department.

The woman, works for the contractor repairing the bridge, fell through the three-foot by five-foot hole at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. Crews used a rope rescue system to rescue her, and then took her to Bridgeport Hospital.