DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Danbury woman was killed when her vehicle was hit by a vehicle going the wrong way early Sunday morning on Route 7 in Danbury, according to officials.

State police said that Danielle Rachel Dempsey was driving a Honda Accord at about 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Dodge Challenger near Exit 7. Dempsey was driving south when the other vehicle hit hers head-on.

The other driver, a 23-year-old man from Milford, was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries. He has not been charged.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or has infomation on this crash to contact Troop A at 203-267-2200 or e-mail Matthew.Dogali@ct.gov.