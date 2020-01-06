Woman seriously injured in stabbing in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Post Road East.

Police were called to the scene after reports that a woman had been stabbed by a man, who then fled in a vehicle.

Officers arrived and found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Norwalk Hospital with serious injuries.

Police later located the man’s car. He was taken into custody without incident.

His identity has or charges not been released.