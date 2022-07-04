Merrin Accardi, 52, turns herself in on charges of larceny (Photo provided by Wilton police)

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Wilton police have stated that Merrin Accardi, 52, of Fairfield, CT, has turned herself in to police on an active arrest warrant.

Police said that on Friday, Accardi turned herself in to Wilton police for being accused of obtaining money from a Wilton business through false pretenses. She was charged with one count of larceny in the third degree.

Officers said Accardi was processed, fingerprinted, photographed, and released on Friday afternoon after posting her $25,000 bail.

