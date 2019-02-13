Woman who thought explosive device was a candle files suit

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut woman who lost part of her hand when she lit an explosive device she thought was a candle is suing the previous owner of her home.

The Connecticut Post reports (https://bit.ly/2E727x7) that Karina Gutierrez's lawsuit says her injuries were "directly caused by the willful, wanton and reckless conduct" of the previous owner who knew the explosives were in the basement yet failed to remove them.

The Bridgeport woman was injured in September when thunderstorms knocked out power. She found what she thought was a candle but fire officials said it was actually a quarter stick of dynamite.

When she lit it, it exploded. The suit says she lost part of her left hand, suffered injury to her right eye and permanent scarring.

The previous owner could not be reached for comment.