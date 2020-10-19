Woman’s body found in Bridgeport home with ‘obvious signs of trauma;’ death investigation underway

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside of a residence on Sunday night.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the 170 block of Goddard Avenue for a welfare check.

Police found the body of 40-year-old Jennifer Brelsford inside of the home with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday to determine her cause of death.

Those with information should call Detective Heanue at (203) 581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.