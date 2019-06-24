World Cup watch party held at Trumbull school for U.S. Women’s soccer goalie from CT

The U.S. Women’s soccer team is moving on to the World Cup quarterfinals and excitement is through the roof at a small Christian school in Trumbull. That’s because one of their own is the goalkeeper!

Alyssa Naher is from Stratford, but she spent K through 12 at a small Christian school in Trumbull and that’s where News 8 was Monday as students cheered her on in the World Cup.

Related: US in the World Cup quarterfinals after 2-1 win over Spain

“Just one after another, U.S. fans going crazy. People partying in the streets and stuff,” said Tom Packevicz, a senior.

Christian Heritage School is far from Paris but students traveled there to see Alyssa Naher.

“The atmosphere of the games was unreal. I was at the Thailand game when we beat them 13-0,” said Packevicz.

The 31-year-old Stratford native is the goalkeeper for the U.S. women’s team.

While the team faced Spain on the big screen, students gathered in the same gym where she used to play.

“She started here, it’s a small Christian school, and she worked hard,” said Hope Krekoska, CHS Soccer team.

They couldn’t contain their pride. Alyssa graduated in 2006, setting a standard for both male and female players.

“There’s already kind of an established precedent of what it means to be a legitimate athlete here at CHS,” said Packevicz.

Alyssa’s father, John Naher, is a dean there. And when Alyssa’s not competing in the World Cup,

she’s in Chicago playing for the Red Stars.

“When you mention the name Alyssa Naher to the girls that are here it’s like ok, I want to be the next one,” said Nate Katz, CHS Head Men’s Soccer Coach.

Those who know her say Alyssa is humble and her personality hasn’t changed since going national.

“Going to Penn State, being defensive player of the year and then selected to under 20 team and then national team and doing so well, you wouldn’t know it just talking to her,” said Katz.

Alyssa was the back-up to Hope Solo in the last World Cup. Now, she’s part of an outspoken team, demanding equal pay and rights for female athletes

At CHS, they’re confident she’ll continue to make a difference.

“She can be a part of history about how they earned equal pay finally.”

And Alyssa hasn’t forgotten about her roots. She does go back to her school to speak with students.

Meanwhile, the U.S. team will face-off against France next.



==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.