BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A wrong-way driver caused a head on collision in Bridgeport early Saturday.

According to Bridgeport Fire Department, the car traveled the wrong way on I-95 northbound near exit 27A. It struck a tractor trailer head on around 3:54 a.m.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames and one of the passengers was still in the vehicle when crews arrived on scene. State police said there were serious injuries reported.

#CTtraffic Interstate 95 Northbound between exit 27-28, in the city of Bridgeport is completely closed while Troopers investigate a serious injury motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way. #TroopG — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 7, 2019

The highway is still closed between exits 27A and 28.