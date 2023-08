DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A young child died Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in a Danbury parking lot, according to police.

The child was hit by the car at about 2 p.m. off Shelter Rock Road, and died at the hospital. Police said the child’s death appears to be accidental.

Police said they are not releasing the child’s name due to respect for the family. No further details have been released about the incident.