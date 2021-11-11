Fairy tale castle home in Connecticut for sale

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — You can now be the king or queen of your very own castle. A family in Woodstock is selling their 18,000 square foot, nine-bedroom, 11 bath estate. The home features 14 fireplaces, stone walls, towers, a moat, and even a drawbridge. It really is straight out of a fairy tale.

Once upon a time, there was a man named Chris Mark who built a castle in 2010 for his fair daughters.

Christina Mark, Chris’ daughter, told News 8, “He built because when we were younger we used to dress up like princesses and so he wanted our dreams to come true. And he also really likes challenges and complex projects…I’ve lived here for 12 years so leaving it will definitely be sad and a challenge.”

So if you would also like to live happily ever after. The price tag: $35 million.