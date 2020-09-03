Fall foliage forecast with Director of CT Office of Tourism

Conn. (WTNH) — We New Englanders love to go leaf-peeping. News 8 spoke with the Director of the Office of Tourism Randy Fiveash about how the foliage forecast is going to look this year after drought and recent storms rolling through the state.

RELATED: Leaves are changing earlier than usual this year due to drought, tropical storm damage

To follow the foliage forecast and find out about the best ‘7 driving loops’ for leaf-peeping in the state, head to https://www.ctvisit.com/articles/connecticuts-foliage-tracker