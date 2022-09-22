Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut.

Haunted Houses

Nothing screams Halloween like a good scare. Amid the forests and farms across the state, there are plenty of opportunities to test your horror limits. But be warned: enter at your own risk.

El Gambardella, of Wallingford, stands in the doorway of the haunted mansion scene while helping prepare the Trail of Terror for its 28th season in Wallingford, Conn. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The trail opens Saturday October 1st then runs weekends through October 30th. Gambardella has worked the haunt for 21 seasons. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)

Ghost Tours

Whether it’s a private tour or a group event, many organizations across the state offer tours for the morbidly inclined, history-loving individuals looking to learn more about the ghosts that have haunted (and may still haunt) parts of Connecticut.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Hayrides

Hayrides are the perfect activity for the fall enthusiast that may not be up for a haunted trail or walk-through, but still wants to admire pumpkins and scenery.

(AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)

Corn Mazes

Can you make your way out? Put your directional and memory skills to the test at these corn mazes. Some even make the mazes spookier with walks at night.

(Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)

Pumpkin Picking

Nothing says fall like pumpkin picking! Scour the best farms across the state to find that perfect pumpkin. Then, make it a family-fun activity with some paint or carving tools.

Everything In-Between

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

Some Halloween or fall events don’t fit into a certain category. These are a handful of activities and niche shopping experiences dubbed outside-the-box.