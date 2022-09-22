Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut.
Haunted Houses
Nothing screams Halloween like a good scare. Amid the forests and farms across the state, there are plenty of opportunities to test your horror limits. But be warned: enter at your own risk.
- Dark Manor | 25 Main St., Baltic
- Evidence of Evil | Lyman Orchards, Middlefield
- The Foresaken Lands | Action Wildlife, Goshen
- Fright Haven | 411 Barnum Ave. Cutoff, Stratford
- Haunting at the Ridge | Powder Ridge, Middlefield
- Haunt on Eden | Mount Southington Ski Area, Plantsville
- Legends of Fear | Fairview Tree Farm, Shelton
- Nightmare Acres | 240 Governors Hwy, South Windsor
- Nightmare on Wolcott Street | 1058 Wolcott St., Waterbury
- Phantom Fall Fest | Lake Compounce, Bristol
- Rails to the Darkside | Connecticut Trolley Museum, East Windsor
- Scarrybrooke Park Haunted Trail | 100 Still River Dr., New Milford
- Terror at Quassy | Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, Middlebury
- Trail of Terror | 60 N Plains Hwy., Wallingford
Ghost Tours
Whether it’s a private tour or a group event, many organizations across the state offer tours for the morbidly inclined, history-loving individuals looking to learn more about the ghosts that have haunted (and may still haunt) parts of Connecticut.
- Downtown Mystic Ghost Tour | Downtown Cottrell St., Mystic
- Ghosts of New Haven | 1070 Chapel St., New Haven
- Ghosts, Seances & the Great Beyond | 295 West Ave., Norwalk
- Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours | Mark Twain House: 385 Farmington Ave., Hartford
- Hallowed History Lantern Tour at Cedar Hill Cemetery | 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford
- Moonlit Mystic Graveyard Ghost Tour | Mystic
- Paranormal Pub Crawl | Downtown Mystic
- Spirits of Milford Ghost Walks | Factory Lane, Milford
- Spirits of Mystic: Whiskey Pub Crawl | Mystic
- ‘Things That Go Bump in the Night’ Candlelight Tour | 2299 South St., Coventry
- True Ghost Stories of Connecticut Presentation | North Haven Library: 17 Elm St., North Haven
- West Hartford Hauntings | Noah Webster House, West Hartford
Hayrides
Hayrides are the perfect activity for the fall enthusiast that may not be up for a haunted trail or walk-through, but still wants to admire pumpkins and scenery.
- Buttonwood Farm | 471 Shetucket Tpke., Griswold
- Foster Family Farm | 90 Foster St., 90 Foster Rd., South Windsor
- Harris Hill Farm | 106 Ridge Rd., New Milford
- Karabin Farms | 894 Andrews St., Southington
- Plasko’s Farm | 670 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull
- Pickin’ Patch | Nod Road, Avon
- Ruwet Farm | 1600 Torringford St., Torrington
- Scott’s Yankee Farmer | 436 Boston Post Rd., East Lyme
Corn Mazes
Can you make your way out? Put your directional and memory skills to the test at these corn mazes. Some even make the mazes spookier with walks at night.
- Bunnell Farm | 498 Maple St., Litchfield
- Castle Hill Farm Inc. | 1 Sugar Ln., Newtown
- Flashlight Maze at Wells Hollow Cemetery | 656 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton
- Hidden Acres Corn Maze | 150 Exeter Rd., Lebanon
- Preston Farms | 92 Rt. 2, Preston
- Night Maze at Treat Farm | 361 Old Tavern Rd., Orange
- Wells Hollow Farm | 656 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton
Pumpkin Picking
Nothing says fall like pumpkin picking! Scour the best farms across the state to find that perfect pumpkin. Then, make it a family-fun activity with some paint or carving tools.
- Fort Hill Farms | 18 Fort Hill Rd., New Milford
- Johnny Appleseed’s Farm | 185 West Rd. (Rt. 83), Ellington
- Lyman Orchards | 32 Reeds Gap Rd., Middlefield
- Norton Bros. Fruit Farm | 466 Academy Rd., Cheshire
- Pickin’ Patch | Nod Road, Avon
- Pumpkintown U.S.A. | 93 E High St.., East Hampton
- Rose Orchards | 33 Branford Rd., North Branford
- The Farm | 281 Road, CT-132, Woodbury
Everything In-Between
Some Halloween or fall events don’t fit into a certain category. These are a handful of activities and niche shopping experiences dubbed outside-the-box.
- Ballet Spooktacular | 300 Main St., Old Saybrook
- Curioporium | 1429 Park St., Hartford
- Halloween Flea | Front Porch Brewing: 226 N Plains Industrial Rd., Wallingford
- Halloween Masquerade Sip & Shop | 758 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck
- Hollowed Harvest | Camp Mattatuck: 221 Mt Tobe Rd., Plymouth
- Monster Mini Golf | 13 Stony Hill Rd., Bethel
- NorWITCH Halloween Strut | 62 Bath St., Norwich
- Pumpkin Mini Golf & Zombie Laser Tag | Sonny’s Place: 349 Main St., Somers
- Pumpkin Passage | The Dinosaur Place: 1650 Hartford-New London Tpke., Oakdale
- Putnam Great Pumpkin Festival | 110 Main St., Putnam
- Weirdo Wonderland | 225 Bridgeport Ave., Milford