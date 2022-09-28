WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Sandy Hook families continued their testimony on Wednesday as part of the ongoing Alex Jones defamation trial in Waterbury. They detailed the pain and suffering they experienced because of the lies spread by Jones.

“It was an assault. It was a full-on assault,” said Alissa Parker, who lost her daughter at Sandy Hook.

Within hours of the shooting, Jones called the massacre into question prompting an onslaught of harassment and attacks. On the stand, these families recounted what they saw and heard about their loved ones.

“Mary didn’t exist, their last name isn’t Sherlach,” said William Sherlach, who lost his wife in the shooting. Mary Joy Greene Sherlach was the school psychologist at Sandy Hook.

Eight Sandy Hook families and one FBI agent are now seeking to hold the conspiracy theorist financially responsible for his comments. He has since apologized and acknowledged the shooting happened.

“You started to see the distortions of what I knew to be true,” continued Sherlach.

Both Sherlach and Parker also spoke about the morning of Dec. 14, 2012.

“That particular morning, I was in no rush to get to the office,” said Sherlach. “As I’m heading out of the kitchen, we gave each other a big hug and kiss.”

For Parker, it was a fleeting goodbye to her daughter.

“We had this tradition when the kids got on the bus, they would turn around and they would wave goodbye,” Parker said. “Emilie got on the bus, and she didn’t turn around and say goodbye. She didn’t wave. I just stood there, waving, waving, waving for her to turn around and she didn’t. I remember thinking, once is okay. That was the last time I saw her.”

The trial is expected to last a few more weeks. Jones is expected to return to Connecticut to testify as a defense witness.