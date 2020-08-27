Families fear more power outages from severe storm expected Thursday afternoon

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH)– As Connecticut braces for yet another severe storm, many families are prepping for more power outages. This all after many are just getting over being left in the dark for days.

Since so many lost power for days on end, already many families are fearing the same fate again.

“We lost power for a full week. First we thought it was just gonna be brief because the storm was so brief even though it’s powerful, so we weren’t prepared for the full extent of having power out for a week,” said Daniel Meredith-Stein.

Daniel tells us his Bethany home is no stranger to week-long outages, twice now in the two years they’ve lived there.

Between his farm and his family, living without power for a week was brutal. So like many families, they’re getting ready and Eversource says they are too.

“As of right now, we have all of our current crews and contractor crews and we will reach out further as needed based on the forecast and the damage the storm is expected to cause,” said Tricia Modifica, Eversource.

This as the power company is still facing backlash from their response. Customers like Daniel are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.

“These storms don’t seem to be going away so I’m hoping that there’s more done by the power companies to keep us on, and if not to fix whatever issues they have in a more timely manner,” said Meredith-Stein.

Eversource says they’re keeping an eye on Thursday’s storm. But in the meantime, things you can do to prepare are take an inventory of things you can charge like cell phones and laptops, and make sure they’re at full battery.