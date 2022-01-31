Families of Brenda Lee Rawls, Lauren Smith-Fields demand answers after suspension of 2 Bridgeport detectives

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bridgeport police detectives were suspended for their handling of two recent death investigations. Now, the families impacted by those deaths are demanding answers from the city.

Almost two months after Brenda Lee Rawls passed away, her family said they still do not know what led up to the 53-year-old’s death. Her three sisters told News 8 they were never formally notified about her death, and they have not heard from Bridgeport police.

“All we know is the person, the house she was at: he said he was trying to wake her, and she wouldn’t wake up,” said Deirdre Owen, Rawls’ sister.

“They didn’t come to us, we had to go to them,” said Angie Martin, another one of Rawls’ sisters. “No one approached us.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim suspended two detectives, Angel Llanos and Kevin Cronin, for their handling of this investigation as well as the investigation into the death of Lauren Smith-Fields. They both died on the same day.

“I want you to know I’m extremely disappointed with the leadership of the Bridgeport Police Department and the actions taken up to this point,” Ganim said.

Attorney Darnell Crosland, who represents both families, called this a step in the right direction.

“The city is liable for the behavior of its police department and its officers,” Crosland said in a statement. “I am pleased that the mayor has accepted that liability publicly.”

But Rawls’ family is calling for more to be done.

“In my opinion, I think what they’re doing now is trying to play catch up because in the beginning, my sister Brenda’s case was not being investigated,” said Dorothy Rawls Washington, another sister of Rawls.

Smith-Fields’ mother also reacted to the mayor’s move, saying Ganim’s actions and words mean nothing to her.

“He had from the beginning of this to stand in and say something but he didn’t. Up until the march, us keep talking and talking and being on the media,” said Shantell Fields. “I guess he had to do something to save face.”

The two detectives are the subject of an Internal Affairs Investigation and are on administrative leave.

Frank Riccio, a defense attorney in Bridgeport who is not involved in this case, shared with News 8 what an investigation like this entails.

“The Internal Affairs office will analyze: was there misconduct? Did they themselves, police officers, commit a crime or some other sort of conduct that doesn’t make the police investigation of the death fair?” Riccio said. “If they conclude some sort of misconduct took place, it’s up to the chief of police to determine what penalty, or sanction, for the police officer involved.”

Bridgeport police said there were no physical signs of trauma or foul play that might have resulted in the untimely passing of Rawls. The Chief Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.