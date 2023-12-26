(WTNH) — Instead of opening presents Christmas morning, folks in Vernon laced up their shoes for the Scrooge Scramble 5k.

It wasn’t a White Christmas, but runners were okay with that. For some, this annual run is just another part of the holiday festivities.

“We had a couple of races yesterday and we also had a few cocktails last night celebrating Christmas Eve so here we are again, running today,” said Way Hedding of Niantic.

130 runners took part in the race. All of the proceeds go to the Cornerstone Community Center.

Race organizer Matthew Powers spent many Christmas mornings at this race.

“It’s kind of how I remember Christmas morning and how I want to raise my son on Christmas morning because the Cornerstone does such amazing things,” said Powers

In the afternoon families left their living rooms for a bigger screen in North Haven.

The movie Migration was a must-see for some. The animated movie about a family of ducks, “Migration” was one of the movies playing, as well as “The Color Purple” which premiered on Monday.

Parents say going to the movies is a stress-free way to end the holiday. As long as the family is all in one place, it’s a Christmas worth remembering.