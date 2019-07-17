1  of  4
Family alleges student expelled from Cheshire Academy over political views

Connecticut
(WTNH) — A private school in Cheshire is being sued for allegedly expelling a West Hartford teenager for his conservative views.

According to a school official says the boy was kicked out for bad behavior and not because of his politics. Cheshire Academy says Theodore and Sonia Mancini have been contacting students to get information on the case involving their 16-year-old son.

Their attorney says there’s no rule against communicating with students.

