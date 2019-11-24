Family and friends of Jennifer Dulos issue statement for 6 month milestone

(WTNH) — It has been six months since Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared. A spokesperson for her family and friends issued the following statement,

It has now been six months since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing. That this milestone coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday challenges us to pause and give thanks, in spite of this tragedy.

We give thanks that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. We give thanks that they share their mother’s deep sense of empathy and curiosity about the world around them. And, as ever, we are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice.

In honor of Jennifer, we encourage acts of caring and generosity this holiday season, whether donations to a local food bank or shelter or other gestures of compassion. Hug your loved ones close and extend a hand to a stranger. Thank you.

Carrie Luft, on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos