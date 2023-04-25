BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-time family business in Bristol is working to preserve the history of carousels.

Spring is The Carousel Museum’s busiest time of year employees work to get carousels ready for the summer season.

Bill Finkenstein has spent the past 48 years painting and restoring carousels. Finkenstein tells everyone who walks through the museum doors, “this is what you do when you don’t want to grow up.”

The museum is currenlty restoring chariots and carosuel animals. Finkenstein told News 8 there are many different time periods represented in the carousel carvings and styles.

“Somebody once said that a laborer works with his hands, a craftsman works with his hands and his head. But an artist, an artist’s works with his hands. His head and his heart,” Feinstein said. “It’s definitely a job that not many people can say that they have because there are very few carousel restoration artists hanging around out there in the world right now.I guess everybody gets a gift. And this was the gift I was given and I, I enjoy sharing it.”