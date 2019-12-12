Family of 95-year-old Enfield woman killed by dog files lawsuit against owners

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of an elderly Enfield woman killed by a dog in November announced on Thursday they have filed a lawsuit against the owners of the dog.

Back in November, we reported Janet D’Aleo, 95, was attacked and killed in November while visiting a home on Thrall Avenue. D’Aleo, of Enfield, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she died of her injuries.

Officials say investigators learned the dog had been involved in at least one other attack on a human before D’Aleo.

The owners of the dog have not yet responded.

The official writ can be read here:

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.