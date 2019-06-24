Family of Jennifer Dulos releases statement regarding “Gone Girl” theory

The family of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos, has released a statement on the one-month anniversary of her disappearance, regarding the “Gone Girl” theory.

The following statement is by Carrie Luft on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos:

“I read Jennifer’s novel in installments as she was completing the manuscript. She finished the draft around 2002. (This was before she was dating Fotis Dulos.) Her book has nothing to do with Gone Girl (published in 2012). Jennifer’s novel is not a mystery. It’s a character-driven story that follows a young woman through relationships and self-discovery over a period of years. Like all of Jennifer’s writing, it expresses a deep longing for human connection and the need to be accepted as one’s true self. Trying to tie Jennifer’s absence to a book she wrote more than 17 years ago makes no sense. Evidence shows that Jennifer was the victim of a violent attack in her New Canaan home. As of today, she has been missing for a month. This is not fiction or a movie. This is real life, as experienced every single day by Jennifer’s five young children, her family, and her friends. We are heartbroken. Jennifer is not here to protect her children, and these false and irresponsible allegations hurt the children now and into the future.”

50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, was last seen dropping her children off at school on May 24th.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have since been charged with Tampering with Evidence and Hindering Prosecution after police accused them of dumping trash bags containing Jennifer’s blood in Hartford.

State police searched a trash facility for days but so far there is still no signs of Jennifer.

According to the New York Post, “Fotis’s team is…suggesting that Jennifer’s disappearance might have come from the pages of ‘Gone Girl’ the 2012 novel about a woman who fakes her own murder and elaborately frames her husband. The lawyer told The Post that Jennifer penned a 500-page ‘Gone Girl’-esque manuscript years ago (which he admits he has yet to read himself).”‘

On Monday, Fotis Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis told ABC’s 20/20 that “we are actively investigating the possibility that this is a Gone Girl-type case, and are considering the possibility that no third party was involved in foul play.”

