HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A special procession will take place Wednesday in honor of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, who was killed in a crash just hours after being sworn in for his third term.

The 39-year-old Democrat had served Middletown residents in the 100th District. He was on his way home from the inaugural ball in Hartford on Jan. 5 when he was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell.

Williams’ family will honor him on Wednesday, Jan. 11, with a “final ride” from his home in Middletown to the state Capitol in Hartford, where a three-minute pause will occur. The three minutes of silence symbolize Williams’ three terms.

The procession will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services on Granby Street in Bloomfield. Connecticut State Police will escort a motorcade to Williams’ home in Middletown, where his wife, Carrissa Williams, and his mother, Queen Williams, will join the procession to the state Capitol.

Capitol Police will then escort the motorcade to the northside steps of the Capitol for the 1 p.m. moments of silence.

Community members, friends, colleagues, and staff from the Capitol and state Legislature can pay tribute to Williams with flowers and a moment of silence on the northside steps of the Capitol from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The State House of Representatives chaplain, Pastor AJ Johnson, will lead Wednesday’s tribute to Williams.

A private memorial for Williams will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Cross Street AME Zion Church, 440 West St. in Middletown.