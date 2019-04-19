Connecticut

Famous CT based paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at age 92

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) - Famous paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren has died at age 92.

Lorraine Warren, and her husband Ed, were Connecticut based paranormal investigators and authors who are associated with prominent cases of hauntings and possessions across the country. 

In 1952, the Warrens founded the New England Society for Psychic Research, the oldest ghost hunting group in New England that still operates today. 

They also opened The Warren Occult Museum in their home in Monroe, Connecticut. 

The Warren's investigations have inspired popular horror films such as the "The Amityville Horror," "Annabelle," and "The Conjuring."

 

According to Warren's son in law Tony Spera, Warren died peacefully in her home on Thursday night. 

Ed Warren died in 2006. 

