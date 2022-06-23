HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wednesday was opening night for Hamilton at the Bushnell Performing Arts Center in Hartford and people came from all over New England to see the tony award-winning musical.

News 8 caught up with some fans who could not wait to get inside and watch the show.

Performances are scheduled through Jul 10th. Tickets are still on sale and prices range from $59 to $250 dollars.

“I was so excited when my mimi gave me my tickets on my birthday and I was like, I get to go! It inspires me because it tells me that even matter how hard life can get, you can always go through it,” shared one of the Hamilton fans.