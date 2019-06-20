Connecticut

Fans come out for round one of Travelers Championship and Women's Day

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 12:52 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 12:52 PM EDT

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - It's round one of the 2019 Travelers Championship! Golfers are out on the course at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

We have had on and off showers all morning but so far no disruption in play.

This tournament always draws tens of thousands of fans, especially for the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. But fans who came out early Thursday morning got a special perspective on the action.

Related: Round one for Travelers Championship begins Thursday

It was a morning for the truest of golf fans who came to the River Highlands course to see their favorites up close and personal. 

For the final round on Sunday, the galleries will be filled with spectators with thousands lining the fairways. On Thursday morning, on some tees there were just a handful of fans.

When the first groups went off, even with star power like Koepka and Bubba, the atmosphere was perfect for fans looking to get just feet away from the action.

And nothing mother nature could dish out was stopping Steve Vandike from being on the first tee when his son-in-law, PGA pro Brian Harmon, hit the course. 

Related: Events continue Wednesday for the 2019 Travelers Championship

While the tournament kicked off Thursday, golf isn't the only thing people are talking about. It is also the 11th Annual Women's Day.

The event is so popular it sells out in minutes every year. This year tickets were gone in 12 minutes!

Some of the women who attend each year say it's a good reminder of why the golf tournament is really a day for the whole family to attend together!

"We should be here ourselves, we should be bringing our daughters, and enjoying the tournament just like our male counterparts do," said Kim Kann, Connecticare.

This year the ladies also got to hear from Kelli O'Hara, a Tony-award winning actress for her role in the King & I.

She performed a couple of songs and talked about how she became confident enough in herself to work her way up in the entertainment industry.

Related: Celebrity Pro-Am big success at Travelers Championship

News 8 is your home for  live team coverage from the Travelers Championship all week, on air, online and on the News 8 app.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

WATCH: News 8's Travelers&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH: News 8's Travelers…

News 8 keeps you up to date with the Travelers Championship with News…

Read More »
High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center