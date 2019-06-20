Fans come out for round one of Travelers Championship and Women's Day
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - It's round one of the 2019 Travelers Championship! Golfers are out on the course at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
We have had on and off showers all morning but so far no disruption in play.
This tournament always draws tens of thousands of fans, especially for the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. But fans who came out early Thursday morning got a special perspective on the action.
It was a morning for the truest of golf fans who came to the River Highlands course to see their favorites up close and personal.
For the final round on Sunday, the galleries will be filled with spectators with thousands lining the fairways. On Thursday morning, on some tees there were just a handful of fans.
When the first groups went off, even with star power like Koepka and Bubba, the atmosphere was perfect for fans looking to get just feet away from the action.
And nothing mother nature could dish out was stopping Steve Vandike from being on the first tee when his son-in-law, PGA pro Brian Harmon, hit the course.
While the tournament kicked off Thursday, golf isn't the only thing people are talking about. It is also the 11th Annual Women's Day.
The event is so popular it sells out in minutes every year. This year tickets were gone in 12 minutes!
Some of the women who attend each year say it's a good reminder of why the golf tournament is really a day for the whole family to attend together!
"We should be here ourselves, we should be bringing our daughters, and enjoying the tournament just like our male counterparts do," said Kim Kann, Connecticare.
This year the ladies also got to hear from Kelli O'Hara, a Tony-award winning actress for her role in the King & I.
She performed a couple of songs and talked about how she became confident enough in herself to work her way up in the entertainment industry.
