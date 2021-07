The Super Bowl pool is shown in the Fan Duel app on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The legalization of sports betting and online gaming will begin in our state.

Fantasy sports platforms can now apply for licenses through the state Department of Consumer Protection. In May, lawmakers predicted to News 8 you will be able to bet from your phone by Labor Day.

You must be 21 and up to play and must be placing the bets on Connecticut grounds.

The state will regulate online gaming, sports betting, and fantasy sports.