FAQ about the new plastic bag tax

(WTNH) — News 8 answers some frequently asked questions regarding the plastic bag tax that went into effect on August 1.

Does this mean I can’t get plastic bags anymore?

No, it does not. Some stores like Big Y and Stop & Shop have opted to get rid of the plastic all together. Other locations will still have plastic bags, but if you need them you will be charged $.10 a bag.

When does the plastic bag tax start?

The new law takes into effect on August 1, 2019.

What kind of plastic bags are included in the new law?

Single-use plastic bags.

Is the new law permanent?

Yes, it is. In July 2021 plastic bags will be banned in Connecticut, which means plastic will no longer be an option.

Where can I find reusable bags?

You can buy reusable bags at any of the grocery stores in Connecticut. Many of them are located at the registers.

What kind of stores are included aside from supermarkets?

In addition to the grocery stores all retailers that use plastic bags are now affected by the new tax. Including retailers, restaurants, etc.

What about paper bags? Can I still get those?

Stores like Big Y and Stop & Shop have gotten rid of plastic bags all together. At those locations you only have the option of paper bags or reusable bags. Both companies will be charging customers $.10 per paper bag. That charge has nothing to do with the new Connecticut law, but rather a decision each company is making. The reason is that paper bags cost more and the companies need to pass off some of that cost to the customer.

What about the bags I use for produce or meat?

Those bags will still be available to customers at no charge because it’s still important to prevent cross-contamination when bagging groceries.

